CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time this baseball season we had a Sinton Pirate in for our Athlete of the Week! John Luna is our 3News Athlete of the Week! Luna is a senior center fielder for the Pirates who sit atop District 31-4A. Sinton has gone 8-1 in district play and is 19-5 overall. Luna has played a big role in the Pirates success this season hitting over .300 and providing speed on the bases with eight steals thus far.