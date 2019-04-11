CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skidmore Tynan's Felix Menchaca is our 3News Athlete of the Week! Menchaca is a key player for the Bobcats ground-and-pound Slot-T offense. He is one of the running backs that gets the job done carrying the ball, but lays the lumber as a lead blocker as well. He also plays some defense, a two-way player. On the offensive side, he's racked up over 600 yards on the ground with 8 touchdowns on the season.

This is Felix's senior year and the Bobcats are fighting for the postseason this week, with a win they could potentially squeeze their way into the 3A playoffs. Menchaca's hoping for a win and one more shot a playoff run.

Menchaca is hoping to play at the next level after high school and it certainly helps he's a smart kid as well, a 3.7 GPA! He and the Bobcats will look for a win this Friday with a game against Natalia.