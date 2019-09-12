CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial's season came to a close this week in the quarterfinals, but, regardless a season the Eagles can certainly hang their hat on. To look back at what they accomplished what better a way to do so than to have a star from the team in for Athlete of the Week!?

The Eagles starting quarterback Carter Senterfitt is this week's 3News Athlete of the Week! Senterfitt played a key role in Vets firing on all cylinders at the end of the season. It was a tough year for the junior fighting through injuries, but once he was finally healthy, the Eagles went on the playoff run we all just witnessed. He was a star in the Coastal Bend's biggest game of the year passing for nearly 400 yards with four touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns in Vets win over Miller in the regional round.

Now that the season has come to a close, Senterfitt can look back at the year happy with what the team accomplished and it has the junior excited for what's ahead for his senior year.