CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii Sports) — Veterans Memorial's Jacoby Sanchez is our 3News Athlete of the Week. Sanchez is a junior cross country runner for the Eagles. Vets is looking to win it's district for the third consecutive year, but, this offseason was quite a challenge. The team was without a head coach until right before the season. But, as Sanchez told us, the upperclassmen stepped up and trained themselves until a head coach was brought in. He thinks a three-peat is very possible for the Eagles this season.

