Our Athlete's of the Week are senior Trey Mendoza and Freshman Aidan Olivo. Both are safety's for the Centurions and both play on the offensive side of the ball. Mendoza is John Paul II's go-to receiver and Olivo is a Swiss army knife lining up in the backfield and as a receiver. Both have played big roles here in 2018 helping John Paul II to a 3-4 record thus far.

