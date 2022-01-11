Banquete, London volleyball sweep opening round playoff matches & other scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend area has a whopping 17 teams moving on to the second round of the volleyball playoffs after an impressive bi-district round.
TUESDAY HIGHLIGHT GAMES (video above):
Banquete sweeps George West
London sweeps Taft
TUESDAY BI-DISTRICT SCORES:
G-P 3, Mission Vets 2
Flour Bluff 3, Laredo Nixon 0
Veterans Memorial 3, Laredo Cigarroa 0
La Grulla 0, Tuloso-Midway 3
Sinton 0, Floresville 3
Rockport-Fulton 3, Devine 0
Alice 1, Hidalgo 3
Hebbronville 3, Aransas Pass 2
Skidmore-Tynan 3, Flatonia 0
Freer 3, Santa Maria 2
Woodsboro 3, Weimar 0
Premont 3, Charlotte 0
Agua Dulce W, La Villa L
MONDAY BI-DISTRICT SCORES:
Calallen 3, La Feria 0
Orange Grove 0, Pleasanton 3
Bishop 3, Zapata 1
Santa Gertrudis Academy 0, Goliad 3
Three Rivers 3, Riviera Kaufer 0