We've seen several sports at Veterans Memorial High School making history, and now it's time for some for the golf team.

Junior Michael Barrera became the first golfer in school history to reach state. Barrera is the first CCISD golfer from any school to reach the state level in five years.

Barrera will be competing at the 5A state tournament Monday and Tuesday at the White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

