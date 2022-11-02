Beeville Jones girls riding high into playoffs after perfect district run

The Lady Trojans' only losses were to playoff-bound 5A teams Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Jones Lady Trojans' basketball team capped off a perfect district run and now look to ride that momentum to a deep playoff run.

The 12th-ranked Trojans finished 12-0 in District 26-4A and 30-2 overall on the season. Coach Felicia Ramirez says her team's chemistry helped them dominate a tough district that includes state-ranked Rockport-Fulton and West Oso.

Beeville Jones opens the playoffs Monday at 5:30 PM with a bi-district match-up against Bay City up at Victoria East High School.