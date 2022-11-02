Beeville Jones girls riding high into playoffs after perfect district run
The Lady Trojans' only losses were to playoff-bound 5A teams Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff.
BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Jones Lady Trojans' basketball team capped off a perfect district run and now look to ride that momentum to a deep playoff run.
The 12th-ranked Trojans finished 12-0 in District 26-4A and 30-2 overall on the season. Coach Felicia Ramirez says her team's chemistry helped them dominate a tough district that includes state-ranked Rockport-Fulton and West Oso.
Beeville Jones opens the playoffs Monday at 5:30 PM with a bi-district match-up against Bay City up at Victoria East High School.
Tonight at 6 PM we'll talk with the #12 Beeville Trojans girls basketball coach Felicia Ramirez as her team finished the regular season at 30-2 and 12-0 in district.
The Trojans begin their playoff run Monday.
Ashley Gonzalez