Bishop ace Andrea Martinez signs with Prairie View A&M

Martinez helped lead Bishop to state last year and is looking to do it again before she joins the Panthers next season.

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop Badgers' softball ace Andrea Martinez is headed off to play Division I softball next year as she signed a letter of intent with Prairie View A&M Wednesday afternoon.

Martinez is in the midst of another big season as Bishop currently holds in the lead in the District 30-3A standings. Her Badgers topped rival Santa Gertrudis Academy last week for the fifth time in the last six matchups, including last year in the region final.

Martinez and Coach Tito Moreno say the Badgers haven't even hit their stride yet this season. The district rematch between Bishop and SGA will be April 11th.  

