Bishop ace Andrea Martinez signs with Prairie View A&M

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop Badgers' softball ace Andrea Martinez is headed off to play Division I softball next year as she signed a letter of intent with Prairie View A&M Wednesday afternoon.

Martinez is in the midst of another big season as Bishop currently holds in the lead in the District 30-3A standings. Her Badgers topped rival Santa Gertrudis Academy last week for the fifth time in the last six matchups, including last year in the region final.