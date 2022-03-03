Bishop falls to Winnsboro in 3A Girls Basketball State Semifinal

The Lady Badgers couldn't capitalize off a hot start and fell to Winnsboro 62-52 Thursday at the Alamodome.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers couldn't hold an early lead in a 62-52 loss to Winnsboro in the 3A Girls Basketball State Semifinal Thursday at the Alamodome.

Bishop jumped out to an 8-2 lead and still held a slight advantage going to the second quarter. But Winnsboro would take the advantage early in the second and never give it up again.

Bishop would fall behind 50-37 heading to the fourth quarter, but would cut the Raiders' lead to just five with under two minutes to go. Winnsboro would hit its free throws down the stretch to close it out.

The loss capped a remarkable two-season run for the Badgers that saw Bishop reach consecutive state semifinals. This was their first state tournament setting though as the format wasn't held last year due to COVID.