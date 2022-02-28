Bishop girls headed back to basketball state semifinals

The Bishop Lady Badgers are back in the state semis despite not taking anybody by surprise this season.

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers are getting set for their second appearance in the state semifinal in as many seasons with a region tournament win over the weekend.

Unlike last year though the Lady Badgers will head off to the Alamodome for the state tournament. Last year there was no formal state tourney due to COVID, but rather their state semifinal game was played in Houston.

The Badgers say this year's been a little harder with Bishop not able to really fly under the radar, but coach Sherry Luna says it's also made her girls work harder.

Bishop will take on Winnsboro out of Northeast Texas Thursday at three o'clock in the 3A State Semifinal in the Alamodome. The winner advances to the 3A Championship Saturday at 10 AM.