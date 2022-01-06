Bishop looking to continue momentum against London in upcoming region final

The Badgers were bested by London last year in this round, but rebounded to take the district's top spot from the Pirates this season.

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Badgers knew they were likely to once again face their region final opponent, the London Pirates, after the two have had more match-ups against once another than any two Coastal Bend teams the last two seasons.

Bishop fell to London in a sweep in last year's region final, but rebounded to take two-of-three from London during the regular season and claiming the one seed out of a stacked District 30-3A.

The 3A Region Final between the two this year will once again be a best two-of-three with the series bookending at Cabaniss Thursday (Game 1) and potentially Saturday (Game 3 if necessary) and heading to Whataburger Field in between Friday (Game 2).