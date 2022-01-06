Bishop looking to continue momentum against London in upcoming region final

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Badgers knew they were likely to once again face their region final opponent, the London Pirates, after the two have had more match-ups against once another than any two Coastal Bend teams the last two seasons.
Bishop fell to London in a sweep in last year's region final, but rebounded to take two-of-three from London during the regular season and claiming the one seed out of a stacked District 30-3A.
The 3A Region Final between the two this year will once again be a best two-of-three with the series bookending at Cabaniss Thursday (Game 1) and potentially Saturday (Game 3 if necessary) and heading to Whataburger Field in between Friday (Game 2).