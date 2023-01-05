Bishop rallies past Alice to claim final playoff spot in 31-4A

The Badgers overcame a rough start to punch their ticket to the postseason.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop Badgers won a "win-and-get-in" tiebreaker game 2-1 against Alice Monday in Robstown to claim the final playoff spot out of District 31-4A.

Alice took an early lead in the top of the first inning as the Badgers committed two errors on the same play.

That 1-0 lead stood all the way until the 5th inning when Bishop rallied to tie it on a sac fly. The Badgers would then take the lead for good in the 6th inning. Texas A&M-Kingsville commit Brian Buchanan got the win on the mound for Bishop.

The Badgers will take on Hidalgo in the bi-district round. Hidalgo won the District 32-4A district title Monday. The team they defeated, Zapata, will face Tuloso-Midway in the first round later this week.

