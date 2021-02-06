Bishop softball falls on walk-off in 3A State Semifinal

The Lady Badgers had rallied to tie the game in the 7th before falling to the top-ranked Wildcats 2-1.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers made history just by making their first state softball tournament and they almost made even more in a 2-1 loss to Emory Rains Wednesday morning in Austin.

Third-ranked Bishop took #1 Rains to the limit in the 3A State Semifinal, tying the game 1-1 in the top of the 7th on a bases-loaded walk by Alinna Cruz. However, the Lady Badgers couldn't push the go-ahead run across after that, stranding three.

The Wildcats took advantage of a lead-off error after that, with Rains's Chanlee Oakes hitting a two-out walk-off to lead her team to the title game Thursday. Bishop's center fielder Cruz appeared to have a handle on the catch before colliding with left fielder Maddy Pena.