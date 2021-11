The Badgers will face Lyford in the area round later this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school volleyball playoffs tipped off across the state, including in Coastal Bend Monday night.

The District 30-3A champion Bishop Badgers took care of Aransas Pass with a sweep over at Ray H.S (highlights above). The Badgers advance to the area round to face Lyford later this week.

Some other Coastal Bend teams scored wins in the first round Monday including Robstown and London among others:

IT’S A SWEEP….. 3-0@LadyPickerVball are your Bi-District Champs with a win against Rio Hondo.



Next Game: TBA pic.twitter.com/19wkqgCOVM — Robstown Athletics (@Town_Athletics_) November 2, 2021