Bishop's Medina looking to lead talented team through tough district

The Badgers are ranked fourth in the 3A online poll, yet are looking up to last year's region final opponent, #1 London, in the region and district.

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Badgers have one of the most talented teams in the Coastal Bend and yet also sport one of the biggest obstacles to overcome to get to state.

The Badgers are ranked fourth in the online 3A poll and yet are looking up in the region and in the district at top-ranked London. Bishop knows that even with seven starters returning, the road to Round Rock goes through the Pirates and it's a challenge that Head Coach Mike Medina says his team is up for after falling to the Pirates in last year's region final.

That district also includes Banquete and Hebbronville who both went three deep last year. Falfurrias usually has a say in the playoff race as well.

