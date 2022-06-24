Bishop's Odom wins John Paul Barta HS HR Derby

UTSA commit Tye Odom smashed 20 home runs in the final round to top Banquete's Mason Vasquez who had 16. Johnny Herrera (T-M) and Xavier Perez (Vets) also placed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 7th Annual John Paul Barta High School Home Run Derby was the biggest one yet with more scholarship payouts than ever before.

Bishop's Tye Odem won the derby with 20 home runs in the final round. He won the 1st Place $2,000 scholarship, the biggest amount ever given to the winner.

Banquete's Mason Vasquez took home the 2nd Place $1,000 scholarship. Johnny Herrera from Tuloso-Midway finished third and won $750. Veterans Memorial's Xavier Perez finished fourth and won $500.

The derby is held every year in honor of the former Flour Bluff Hornet and Army Corporal John Paul Barta who was killed in action in Iraq in 2006.

Here are some of the other participants:

