High School

Bishop's Valadez and Coach Moreno talk about walkoff win over Santa Gertrudis

Valadez's big homerun helped keep Bishop in first place in District 30-3A.

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers' softball team scored its biggest win of the season Tuesday, upsetting #2 Santa Gertrudis Academy 3-2 on a ninth inning walkoff homerun.

Evelyn Valadez took a 1-1 pitch and sent it over the left field wall for the solo HR and the walkoff. With the win over the Lady Lions, Bishop improved to 3-0 in District 30-3A and retained possession of first place.

The win was also a career milestone for Coach Tito Moreno, who notched victory number 100.

3Sports spoke with both Moreno and Valadez Wednesday following the Badgers' big win.

Credit: KIII