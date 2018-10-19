Falfurrias (KIII News) — Football season continues in the Coastal Bend, and on Friday the Falfurrias High School band was awarded for becoming our Blitz Band of the Week!

Kiii Sports Reporter Travis Green attended a Falfurrias High School pep rally Friday and presented them with their banner.

