High School

Boys Basketball Playoffs: Area Schedule and Scores

Check below for the area's second round match-ups.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Check below for the area round match-ups and scores for the Coastal Bend boys basketball teams. If there are any updates, please email CThomasson@kiiitv.com.

CLASS 5A
Teams TBD

CLASS 4A
Kingsville King vs. Crystal City - Wed. 7 PM @ Pleasanton H.S.

CLASS 3A
Monte Alto at London #4 -Tues. 6 PM

#8 Aransas Pass vs. Brownsville Jubilee - Tues. 3 PM @ Falfurrias H.S.

San Diego vs. IDEA North Mission H.S.

Bishop vs. #25 Santa Rosa/Lyford - TBA

CLASS 2A
#7 Port Aransas vs. Lee Academy/Harper - TBA

Refugio/Freer winner vs. Sabinal/Johnson City - TBA