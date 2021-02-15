Boys Basketball Playoffs: Bi-District Schedule and Scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the boys basketball standings are still being worked out in the early part of the week. Below are the bi-district matchups that we know of. If your team's matchup isn't listed or filled in, please email us at CThomasson@kiiitv.com.
CLASS 5A
Flour Bluff vs. TBA (Hornets' seed is TBD)
*29-5A game: Victoria West @ Ray - TBA (Ray would be #4 seed with win, King #3 seed; Ray eliminated with loss)
**29-5A game: Veterans Memorial vs. King @ Ray - TBA (**Only if Ray loses to Victoria West; Game would be for #3/#4 seed)
CLASS 4A
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A