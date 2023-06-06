Calallen community celebrates state softball title

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen community got a chance to celebrate their state champion Lady 'Cats softball program Tuesday night.
The Lady 'Cats were honored on the softball diamond and even signed autographs afterwards. They're the first team inside the Corpus Christi city limits to bring home a state softball title after beating the previous two-time defending champ Liberty 9-7 this past Saturday.
Calallen went a perfect 10-0 in the postseason after not even winning the district and the Lady 'Cats say their struggles during the season made the postseason run and the title all the more worth it.