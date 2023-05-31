Calallen gets state send off, "ready for a fight"

The Lady 'Cats are ready to lift the trophy for the first time after twice finishing as the state runner-up.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady 'Cats softball team excited about going to state. They're excited about the thought of going to win it.

Calallen has now been to Austin three times in the last five seasons, with both previous trips ending in championship game defeats (5A - 2019, 4A - 2021).

Even though many of the current Lady 'Cats weren't starters on that '21 team, they say they understand the atmosphere and pressure that comes with playing at state.

"It's very exciting," junior infielder Makenzie Mounts said. "It's really loud and the nerves can get to you, but you just have to play past that."

"Hands down there's still going to be nerves no matter what, but these girls believe in themselves and believe in each other," Head Coach Teresa Lentz said. "If we continue to do that, we'll be ready for a fight."

The seventh-ranked Lady 'Cats will have to get through #5 Aubrey in the 4A State Semifinal and then either #4 Liberty or #6 Decatur in the Championship to win the program's first title.

"I think we all want to be the first ones really badly because we've all dreamt about this since as long as we could remember," junior shortstop Megan Geyer said. "We've been talking about winning state together as a team."

Calallen will face Aubrey Thursday night at 7 PM at UT-Austin's McCombs Field. Ashley Gonzalez will be on hand for coverage and 3News will have highlights and reaction after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.