CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Independent School District is adopting a clear-bag policy for all of their athletic events starting with their next home football game on Sept. 27. It's a measure aimed at increasing the safety of events at all high school venues.

Starting Sept. 27, all spectators at an event at Calallen High School's stadium, baseball field, softball field, gymnasium or auditorium will be required to comply with the new policy. Only clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags will be allowed, including one-gallon freezer bags. The bags cannot exceed 12" x 6" x 12" and cannot have more than one logo on them, and the logo cannot obstruct the visibility of the contents inside the bag.

The new rule will not apply at middle and elementary school campuses. There are also some exceptions, like small hand-sized clutches and wallets that do not exceed 5.5" x 8.5". Diaper bags will also be allowed, along with items that are medically necessary, after inspection. Media and camera bags will also be allowed with proper media credentials, but the bags will be searched.

Anyone who shows up to a high school event with a prohibited bag will be asked to return it to their vehicle.

Calallen ISD is not the first district to adopt this security measure this school year. The Corpus Christi Independent School District implemented a clear-bag policy of their own at athletic events at Cabaniss Sports Complex and Buccaneer Stadium.

