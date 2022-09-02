Calallen leads the way for large school preseason softball all-stars

The Wildcats placed four on the Hooks' preseason all-star list.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats, who take aim at a third consecutive run to State, boast four players on the South Texas Softball Preseason All-Star Team - Large School Division.

Last season, Calallen ran away with 31-4A by winning all 11 district contests. The Wildcats swept Boerne in a three-game series to claim Region IV and then knocked off No. 1 Iowa Park, 10-9, in the state semifinal before falling to Liberty in the state final.

Lefty pitcher Breanna Ford and shortstop Raegan Tennill, a 2020 preseason all-star selection, lead the Calallen contingent. Both seniors were all-state honorees by the Texas Girls Coaches Association a year ago. The Wildcats, picked at No. 2 in Class 4A in the TGCA preseason poll, also feature a pair of sophomores: first baseman Alaunah Almaraz and third baseman Megan Geyer, who was voted as the Corpus Christi Caller-Times All-South Texas Softball Newcomer of the Year in 2021.

The Carroll Tigers, listed at No. 9 in the TGCA Class 5A preseason poll, are represented by junior second baseman Kaetlyn Mendez, sophomore outfielder Aylah Mata and senior Jasmine Trevino at utility. Trevino was a first-team all-district standout in 2021.

Tuloso-Midway catcher Reese Atwood has now been voted on to this preseason all-star team for three consecutive years. Atwood, the all-state honoree and 31-4A Offensive Player of the Year as a junior last season, is joined by Cherokees teammate Kamryn Salinas, recognized today at designated player. Salinas took home first-team all-district recognition during her junior campaign.

Pitcher Jade Moreno, who made the preseason squad as a sophomore last year, accompanies senior outfielder Lauren Fuller as the Flour Bluff representatives. Moreno earned 2021 first-team all-district honors in 29-5A.

Alice junior Ava Hernandez, tabbed the 2021 31-4A Defensive Player of the Year, and senior Sierra Ouellette of Gregory-Portland fill out the pitching staff.

The preseason all-star team, as voted on by area high school coaches, is completed by Veterans Memorial senior outfielder Shelbie Peal. Named to the Caller-Times All-South Texas First Team, Peal authored a 1.164 OPS for the Eagles in 2021.

2022 South Texas Preseason All-Star Team – Large School Softball Division

Pitchers

Breanna Ford | Calallen | Sr.

Ava Hernandez | Alice | Jr.

Jade Moreno | Flour Bluff | Jr.

Sierra Ouellette | Gregory-Portland | Sr.

Catcher

Reese Atwood | Tuloso-Midway | Sr.

First Base

Alaunah Almaraz | Calallen | So.

Second Base

Kaetlyn Mendez | Carroll | Jr.

Third Base

Megan Geyer | Calallen | So.

Shortstop

Raegan Tennill | Calallen | Sr.

Outfield

Lauren Fuller | Flour Bluff | Sr.

Aylah Mata | Carroll | So.

Shelbie Peal | Veterans Memorial | Sr.

Designated Player

Kamryn Salinas | Tuloso-Midway | Sr.

Utility