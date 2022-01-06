Calallen looking to get back at Sinton after last year's region final loss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats haven't raised a state championship banner in 14 years. In order to snap that skid, they're going to have to get through the team that sent them home last year, #1 Sinton.
The 'Cats are ranked #3 in the Texas HS Baseball poll and #2 in the coaches' poll heading into Thursday's one-game, winner-take-all at Whataburger Field.
It should be a match-up of aces again with the 'Cats sending lefty Justin Lamkin to the mound and Sinton likely throwing junior Blake Mitchell. The two dueled to a 1-1 tie with Sinton getting to the Calallen bullpen in extras to pull out the 2-1 win.
Be sure to tune in to TV-3 Thursday night with a Sinton preview from Whataburger Field at 6 PM and complete coverage of the 4A Region Final on the late news following Game 1 of the NBA Finals.