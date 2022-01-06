Calallen looking to get back at Sinton after last year's region final loss

The 'Cats were sent home by the Pirates last year and now need to get through Sinton to get back to state for the first time since 2011.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats haven't raised a state championship banner in 14 years. In order to snap that skid, they're going to have to get through the team that sent them home last year, #1 Sinton.

The 'Cats are ranked #3 in the Texas HS Baseball poll and #2 in the coaches' poll heading into Thursday's one-game, winner-take-all at Whataburger Field.

It should be a match-up of aces again with the 'Cats sending lefty Justin Lamkin to the mound and Sinton likely throwing junior Blake Mitchell. The two dueled to a 1-1 tie with Sinton getting to the Calallen bullpen in extras to pull out the 2-1 win.

Be sure to tune in to TV-3 Thursday night with a Sinton preview from Whataburger Field at 6 PM and complete coverage of the 4A Region Final on the late news following Game 1 of the NBA Finals.