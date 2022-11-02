Calallen looking to ride ace Lamkin to another deep playoff run

The Wildcats' lefty is expected to be an MLB draft pick this summer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats' baseball team is used to having lofty expectations and 2022 is no different with one of the best pitchers in the viewing area.

Senior lefty Justin Lamkin is expected to be picked in this summer's MLB draft with upwards of 20 scouts on hand Friday to see him pitch in the scrimmage against Ray.

Calallen Coach Steve Chapman had nothing but praise for Lamkin and says his ability to throw strikes with three different pitches helps give the 'Cats a shot to again go far in the playoffs. Lamkin's fastball ranges in the low to mid 90's.

Chapman says last year's loss to then top-ranked Sinton still serves as motivation for his team. Calallen will likely have to face some combination of the state-ranked Pirates and Boerne in addition to district foes Tuloso-Midway and Alice who both made deep playoff runs as well.