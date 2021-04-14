Calallen ready to represent Coastal Bend on big stage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats' girls soccer team has already made history with their state semifinal win earlier this week, now they're looking to make even more.

The Lady Cats are trying to become the first team from the area to win a state soccer championship. To do it, Calallen will have to beat a Midlothian Heritage team that has already established its pedigree. The Jaguars won their first state championship back in 2018.