Calallen, Sinton ready for first showdown in softball playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen and Sinton might have the played for the biggest stakes on the baseball side the last two years, but now the softball teams finally get their own version of that playoff match-up this week in the area round.

#13 Calallen and Sinton are set to face off in a best-of-three series, the first ever playoff games between the two sides. Sinton checks in as the only district champion between the two this season, but it's the Ladycats that have been the model of consistency the last five years with three trips to the state tournament in that span.