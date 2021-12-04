Calallen girls soccer team advances to state semi-final

Friday night the Calallen girls soccer team scored three goals in the second half.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen girls soccer team went to their first ever regional final Friday night as the area’s last remaining soccer team.

It turned out to be a great Friday night for the lady cats. They won the game and advanced to the class 4A state semi-final. Calallen scored three goals in the second half to advance winning 4 to 3.

The lady cats will face Salado this week.

