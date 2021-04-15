Calallen soccer gets sendoff to state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats got a rousing sendoff to state Thursday morning as they get set to become the first area team to play for a soccer state title.
Plenty of Calallen students, staff and parents were on hand to see the Lady Cats off. The team was escorted out of town by police and fire trucks.
Calallen will face Midlothian Heritage in the 4A State Championship Friday at 10 AM in Georgetown. 3Sports will be heading up for the title game and will have coverage on 3News at 6 PM and on our Facebook and Twitter pages.