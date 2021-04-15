Calallen soccer gets sendoff to state

The Lady Cats will be looking to bring home the school's first soccer state championship Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats got a rousing sendoff to state Thursday morning as they get set to become the first area team to play for a soccer state title.

Plenty of Calallen students, staff and parents were on hand to see the Lady Cats off. The team was escorted out of town by police and fire trucks.