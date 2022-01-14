Calallen softball looking for a third state appearance in four years in 2022

The Wildcats have high expectations this season, but have to navigate through a mostly inexperienced lineup.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats have been the Coastal Bend's most consistent softball team the last few years, but now they're looking to bring home the gold in 2022.

Coach Teresa Lentz's team reached the 4A Championship last season, but fell to Liberty out of the greater Houston area. The Wildcats have some work to do this year in order to get back to Austin with just four starters returning in the lineup.

The Wildcats' expectations have been raised with two trips to state in the last three years with the only absence coming due to COVID shutting down the season in 2020.

Click the video at the top of the page above to hear from Calallen on the first day of practice Friday.