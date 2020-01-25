CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's hard to believe we're talking about the spring sports in January, but today high school softball practices got underway across the area including the defending 5A runner-up.

The Calallen Wildcats are coming off an appearance in the state championship game and have a stacked team coming back including senior pitcher Lizette Del Angel.

Coach Teresa Lentz says she welcomes the target on her team's back to help keep the 'cats from getting complacent and achieving their ultimate goal of a state title.

It should be a good battle once again in district 29-5A with the 'cats competing with the likes of Flour Bluff, Tuloso-Midway, and Gregory-Portland.