Calallen softball tops Aubrey to reach 4A State Championship

The Lady 'Cats are back in the state title game for the third time in five years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen 'Lady Cats' softball team is getting used to making appearances in state championship games.

Calallen got big days from freshman pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux and sisters Audryna and Alaunah Almaraz in a 5-1 win over Aubrey in the 4A State Semifinal Thursday at McCombs Field in Austin.

Thibodeaux tossed a complete game on the mound, allowing just the one run in the 7th when the game was out of hand. The Almaraz's combined for all five RBI including a bases-clearing double from the freshman Adryna in a four-run third inning.