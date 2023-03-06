Calallen softball wins first state title in program history

The Lady 'Cats dethroned two-time defending state champion Liberty in Austin Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Calallen Lady 'Cats are the 4A state softball champions for the first time ever with a 9-7 win over Liberty in Saturday's title game.

The Lady 'Cats rallied from a 3-0 deficit to grab a 5-3 lead in the 4th inning. Alaunah Almaraz started the inning with a solo homerun and Makenzie Mounts delivered the go-ahead RBI double scoring two to make it 4-3.

Calallen padded its lead with another four-run inning in the 5th. Braelyn Bailey, Mounts and Megan Geyer all had RBI hits to make it 9-3.

Third time's the charm for Calallen! The Lady 'Cats are the 4A state softball champions after defeating two-time defending champ Liberty 9-7. Here's the final out and celebration and we'll have more tonight at 6 PM! #3SportsBlitz KIII 3 News Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News Ashley Gonzalez Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Freshman pitcher Jordyn Thibobeaux overcame the shaky start to get the complete game. Liberty had cut the lead to 9-7 with one out in the 7th, but Thibodeaux got a big strikeout looking and then a pop out to seal the championship win.

It's the first championship for Calallen in three tries after the Lady 'Cats previously lost in the championship game in 2019 and then to Liberty in 2021.

Ashley Gonzalez will have much more from Austin tonight on 3News at 6 PM.

4A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: #4 Liberty 7, #7 Calallen 9 (FINAL) The Calallen Lady 'Cats are the state softball... Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Saturday, June 3, 2023

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!