Calallen softball wins first state title in program history

AUSTIN, Texas — The Calallen Lady 'Cats are the 4A state softball champions for the first time ever with a 9-7 win over Liberty in Saturday's title game.
The Lady 'Cats rallied from a 3-0 deficit to grab a 5-3 lead in the 4th inning. Alaunah Almaraz started the inning with a solo homerun and Makenzie Mounts delivered the go-ahead RBI double scoring two to make it 4-3.
Calallen padded its lead with another four-run inning in the 5th. Braelyn Bailey, Mounts and Megan Geyer all had RBI hits to make it 9-3.
Freshman pitcher Jordyn Thibobeaux overcame the shaky start to get the complete game. Liberty had cut the lead to 9-7 with one out in the 7th, but Thibodeaux got a big strikeout looking and then a pop out to seal the championship win.
It's the first championship for Calallen in three tries after the Lady 'Cats previously lost in the championship game in 2019 and then to Liberty in 2021.
Ashley Gonzalez will have much more from Austin tonight on 3News at 6 PM.
