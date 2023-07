Almaraz was a key piece of the Lady Cats' state championship-winning team.

Incoming Calallen senior Alaunah Almaraz received some major recognition Friday when she was named a second team All-American at third base by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Almaraz helped lead Calallen to its first softball state title last month, hitting a home run in the state championship game. She also hit a staggering .536 AVG with 11 HR and 50 RBI this past season.