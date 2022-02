The Wildcats senior powered the Wildcats to the win both on the mound and at the plate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The #2 Calallen Wildcats look every bit of one of the best teams in the state as senior Raegan Tennill no-hit Port Lavaca Calhoun Thursday.

The Wildcats opened up their host tournament the Calallen Classic on fire. Calallen jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning against the Sandcrabs to give Tennill the early lead.