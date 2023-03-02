Carroll baseball hoping to win the zone, make a deep playoff push

The Tigers return six starters from last year's team that went to the area round.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — David Marsello's Carroll Tigers baseball team has big expectations this season as they come in as one of the favorites in the District 29-5A South Zone.

The Tigers reached the area round last season before giving up games two and three to McAllen Rowe. This season Carroll returns about six starters from that team and is arguably the team to beat in a competitive zone.

Coach Marsello talked Friday about the importance of winning the zone, but also setting up some big non-district games against the likes of defending 5A state champion Georgetown and Leander Rouse to get them ready for what's to come.

The difference in the district this year is that there are only eight true district games aka the zone games. So the 29-5A games that count the most won't come until late March and early April.