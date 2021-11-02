Carroll baseball looking to hit the ground running

The Tigers had just gotten to .500 in the 2020 season before COVID-19 ended their run.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers felt like they were just hitting their stride in 2020 when COVID-19 shut down that momentum.

The Tigers had just finished as the runner-up to new district foe Gregory-Portland in the Victoria Tournament when the season was abruptly stopped.

Now the Tigers are looking to build on that shortened season in Head Coach David Marselo's second season at Carroll. Marselo says the Tigers will have to be on their game early to compete for a playoff spot in a jam-packed District 29-5A.