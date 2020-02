CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not only are the Carroll Tigers one of the 30-5A teams that open up with district play right off the bat, but they're also welcoming a new coach in David Marsello.

Marsello comes over from Tuloso-Midway and takes over for Mike Leal who stepped down to spend more time with his family.

The former Warriors coach says he welcomes the pressure of winning at Carroll, but says it's something he wants more for his players than for himself.

KIII