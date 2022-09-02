Carroll looking to build off miracle comeback run

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers had one of the wildest baseball seasons in recent memory last year with an improbable playoff run, but now the question is: can they build off that momentum?

The Tigers had an awful start to district at 0-6 before pulling off a massive rally to make the playoffs and eventually reach the region quarterfinal. Coach David Marsello only returns four starters from that team however, so it'll be some new faces trying to get Carroll back into postseason contention.