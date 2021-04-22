Carroll looking to complete resurgent run to the playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers were all but done in District 29-5A, starting out 0-6 and sitting in last place of the nine teams before starting an amazing run to climb right back into the playoff hunt.
The Tigers (6-7) got four seniors back from injury midway through district play and haven't looked back since, winning six of their last seven including an impressive run-rule win over then top-ranked Gregory-Portland and seventh-ranked Veterans Memorial this past Tuesday. Carroll has gotten great pitching efforts from both senior DJ Dudney and junior Nick Mitridis during the streak.
The Tigers are just a half game behind Flour Bluff for the fourth and final playoff spot with a showdown against the Hornets looming Friday. Carroll lost the first game to Flour Bluff and is looking for a season split to help vault itself past the Hornets in the standings.