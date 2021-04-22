Carroll looking to complete resurgent run to the playoffs

The Tigers have gone from last place in the district to just a half game out of a playoff spot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers were all but done in District 29-5A, starting out 0-6 and sitting in last place of the nine teams before starting an amazing run to climb right back into the playoff hunt.

The Tigers (6-7) got four seniors back from injury midway through district play and haven't looked back since, winning six of their last seven including an impressive run-rule win over then top-ranked Gregory-Portland and seventh-ranked Veterans Memorial this past Tuesday. Carroll has gotten great pitching efforts from both senior DJ Dudney and junior Nick Mitridis during the streak.

DJ Dudney has been the huge shot in the arm for Carroll on the mound in the back half of district. Coach Marsello and Dudney talk about the run he's been on.@kiii3sports #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/cX1gtFHIcc — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) April 23, 2021