Carroll softball dominates Victoria West for district's top seed

The Tigers scored 13 runs in the first two innings alone in grabbing the #1 seed out of District 29-5A.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers' softball team got a good dose of payback against Victoria West with the Tigers run-ruling the Warriors 15-0 in a first-place tiebreaker Monday at Cabaniss.

The Tigers couldn't have looked any better after being run-ruled themselves by Victoria West less than a week earlier to force the tie in the standings. Carroll exploded for 11 runs in the second inning including separate two-run homeruns from Rhea-Ann Avalos and Jasmine Trevino.

The Tigers will now face Roma in a best 2-of-3 home-and-home series beginning Thursday at 6 PM at Cabaniss. Game 2 will be down in Roma Friday night at 6 PM down at Roma and back at Cabaniss for Game 3 Saturday at 2 PM if necessary.