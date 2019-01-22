CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're a few days into softball practice and a team that certainly could make some noise this season in class 5-A is the Carroll Lady Tigers. They're coming off a 26-14-1 season in 2018 where the Lady Tigers went 8-2 in district games and made a trip all the way to the region semi's. This year, seven of their starters from 2018 are returning, so plenty of familiar faces on the diamond. The Lady Tigers will open up their season against Sinton on February 11th at Cabaniss Field.