Carroll softball ready to roll in '21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers have one of the area's top athletes and they're hoping she'll lead them to a deep run in the softball playoffs in 2021.
Vanessa Quiroga is a senior pitcher for the Tigers that has committed to play for the Texas Longhorns. Quiroga is a force for Carroll on both the mound and in the lineup.
She'll look to lead a senior-heavy team that's making a last run towards possible district and region titles. Carroll reached the third round back in 2019 before falling to district rival Flour Bluff.