Carroll softball ready to roll in '21

The Lady Tigers reached the third round of the playoffs back in 2019 and still have some standouts from that run including Texas-commit Vanessa Quiroga.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers have one of the area's top athletes and they're hoping she'll lead them to a deep run in the softball playoffs in 2021.

Vanessa Quiroga is a senior pitcher for the Tigers that has committed to play for the Texas Longhorns. Quiroga is a force for Carroll on both the mound and in the lineup.