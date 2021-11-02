x
Carroll softball ready to roll in '21

The Lady Tigers reached the third round of the playoffs back in 2019 and still have some standouts from that run including Texas-commit Vanessa Quiroga.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers have one of the area's top athletes and they're hoping she'll lead them to a deep run in the softball playoffs in 2021.

Vanessa Quiroga is a senior pitcher for the Tigers that has committed to play for the Texas Longhorns. Quiroga is a force for Carroll on both the mound and in the lineup.

Credit: KIII

She'll look to lead a senior-heavy team that's making a last run towards possible district and region titles. Carroll reached the third round back in 2019 before falling to district rival Flour Bluff. 