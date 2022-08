CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers' volleyball team took home a win in its new gym's debut Monday while also honoring one of its former squads.

The Tigers opened the 2022 season with a 3-0 win over Alice in the first varsity athletic game played in the new school. Before the win CCISD honored the first ever varsity team for Carroll, the 1997 squad. That was the year that the district started playing varsity volleyball.