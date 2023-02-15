Carroll wrestling quadruplets headed to state

Three of the Flores siblings will be competing at the state meet in Cypress this week with one heading up as an alternate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many siblings have different interests and hobbies. But imagine not only having quadruplets, but also having all of them in the same sport AND being good enough to compete at the state level.

That's the case over at Carroll where the Flores quadruplets, Raquel, Nicolas, Billy and Dallas had their final wrestling practice Wednesday before they leave for the state meet Thursday with the rest of their Tigers teammates.

Three of the juniors will be competing after finishing as regional runner-ups while one will be an alternate. 3News' Chris Thomasson had a chance to talk with all four wrestlers and while that sibling rivalry is certainly there both on and off the mat. the family support for one another is there as well.

Raquel is the only girl out of the bunch and the smallest, so growing up with three brothers definitely got her prepared for what she would see on the mat. And for Nicolas being an alternate, he says he'll be there supporting his siblings as he strives to get to that level next season.

They'll be heading up to Cypress and the Berry Center with the state meet being held Friday and Saturday. Good luck to them and to all the Coastal Bend wrestlers looking to bring home medals.