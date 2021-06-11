Catching up with London Pirates at state baseball sendoff and at Dell Diamond

It was a long day for the Pirates who made the trip up to Central Texas and checked out some of the 5A action in Round Rock Thursday.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — It was a long day for the London Pirates on their trip to the state baseball tournament and 3News was there for it all.

The Pirates started their day with a morning sendoff at the high school as the parents and fans sent the team off in style, escorted out of town by police.

London then made it way to Canyon Lake High School to practice before then checking out some of the Class 5A State Semifinal action at Dell Diamond. Click the video below to hear from the Pirates who were in awe of the atmosphere in Round Rock.



#5 London will take on Brock in the 3A State Semifinal Friday morning at 9 AM. Sports Director Chris Thomasson will have coverage on social media throughout the game and highlights and reaction on 3News later that night.