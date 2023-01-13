CBCA Coaches Clinic underway over at the Omni

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Coaches Association clinic got underway Friday at the Omni Hotel with some quality quest speakers.
That included UTRGV's first ever football coach Travis Bush, who also had a chance to make the rounds at some of the area's high schools this morning. Bush is in the process of helping begin the Vaqueros' football program and has begun the process of recruiting the first class which will begin play in 2025.
The clinic also features several area coaches speaking during the three-day event including Calallen's Steve Campbell and Flour Bluff's Chris Steinbruck.
The Hall of Honor induction ceremony will be held Sunday afternoon at the Al Amin Shrine.