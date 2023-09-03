CBCA hosts inaugural track and field "Meet of Champions"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Track and field athletes were competing all over the Coastal Bend Thursday for the inaugural Coastal Bend Coaches Association "Meet of Champions."
It's a unique meet that has athletes competing in four different locations:
-Cabaniss Multipurpose Stadium (Class 5A)
-Rockport-Fulton (Class 4A)
-Banquete (Class 3A)
-Premont (Class 2A)
The winners at each location will then compete against each other Friday in the finals to determine an area champion amongst the four classes in each event. The finals for all events will be held at Cabaniss where they're hoping to have a good crowd on hand.
Veterans Memorial football coach and CBCA member Ben Bitner says a lot work went into putting this event together in order to provide another opportunity to spotlight local athletes. The money made from the meet of champions will be used for various scholarships the CBCA puts out as well as the area's all-star games.