CBCA hosts inaugural track and field "Meet of Champions"

The Coastal Bend Coaches Association is having the winners of various classes across the area compete against each other.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Track and field athletes were competing all over the Coastal Bend Thursday for the inaugural Coastal Bend Coaches Association "Meet of Champions."

It's a unique meet that has athletes competing in four different locations:

-Cabaniss Multipurpose Stadium (Class 5A)

-Rockport-Fulton (Class 4A)

-Banquete (Class 3A)

-Premont (Class 2A)

The winners at each location will then compete against each other Friday in the finals to determine an area champion amongst the four classes in each event. The finals for all events will be held at Cabaniss where they're hoping to have a good crowd on hand.